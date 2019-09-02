Troopers report the arrest of Spickard and Chillicothe women

The highway patrol reports a Spickard resident, 42-year old Tonya Baumgartner, was arrested Saturday night in Grundy County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash, no valid drivers license, and no proof of insurance.

Baumgartner was taken to the Grundy County Detention Center.

A 25-year old Chillicothe resident, Samantha Hays, was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County and accused of three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of a crash, and improper child restraint.

Hays was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.