Governor Parson triggers emergency plan with Executive Order 24-06

Governor Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 24-06, activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to severe weather and flooding affecting parts of the state. With additional storms and rain forecasted over the next several days, Parson aims to ensure state resources are readily available in case of significant disruptions or damage.

“We have seen the tremendous power and destruction of this past weekend’s storms in neighboring states, and with areas of Missouri already impacted, we want to ensure state resources are available should significant disruptions or damage occur,” Governor Parson stated. “This action enables the state to be better prepared and ready to assist our communities. We encourage Missourians to follow their local forecasts, heed all weather warnings, and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Executive Order 24-06 will remain in effect until May 30, 2024, unless terminated or extended. Missourians can view the full Executive Order 24-06 by clicking or tapping here.

