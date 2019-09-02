Crash 3-miles north of Novinger causes serious injuries

A man from Queen City was injured in a utility vehicle rollover accident on Sunday night three miles north of Novinger.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Winn was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries

The UTV was northbound on private property where it was apparently traveling too fast for conditions on a hillside as the UTV overturned and came to rest on its side.

The patrol reports Winn was not using a seat belt and the arrest report accuses Cody Winn of driving while intoxicated.