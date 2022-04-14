Missouri State Treasurer, MOST 529, and Sallie Mae to hold free webinar about paying for education

State News April 14, 2022 KTTN News
Free Webinar news graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

As part of Financial Literacy Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, MOST 529, and Sallie Mae are partnering to bring a free webinar to Missourians focused on paying for higher education.

The free virtual event will take place on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Those who wish to participate can register here.

The webinar will feature a presentation from MOST 529, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, discussing how to save for future education (and save money now while doing it). For those interested in paying for higher education in the immediate future, the presentation from Sallie Mae, a nationwide consumer banking institution specializing in private student loans, will discuss the Show Me Money Scholarship Portal which connects Missouri students with scholarships and grant opportunities tailored to their skills. The portal aggregates more than 6 million scholarships worth over $30 billion in one place.

The average  American household with debt now owes $115,622, up 6.2% from a year ago. This includes debt from credit cards, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and student loans. Nationally, borrowers hold more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.

Missourians interested in learning more about MOST 529, the Show Me Money Scholarship Portal, and other information on financial topics can visit the Financial Literacy Portal on the Treasurer’s Office website. 

Post Views: 14
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Related posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.