Raid on home in Chillicothe leads to arrests and child safety concerns

The Chillicothe Police Department carried out a search warrant following several drug investigations. Chief Maples said, “We remain steadfast in our resolve to address criminal activities and uphold the rule of law in our community.”

On May 3, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m., officers and detectives successfully executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Jackson Street, resulting in the seizure of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of child endangerment and neglect.

Sean Michael Ward and Tabatha Lynnay McCoy, both of Chillicothe, have each been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activities is urged to come forward and assist the department. The Chillicothe Police Department may be contacted by phone at (660) 646-2121.

