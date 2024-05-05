Trenton FFA banquet celebrates new leaders and achievers

Share To Your Social Network

New officers were installed and numerous awards and scholarships were presented at the annual Trenton FFA banquet Friday night. The next year’s officers will be President Abbye Johnson, Vice President Tyler Dixon, Secretary Ayra Meeker, and Treasurer Titus Kottwitz. Other roles include Sentinel Kaleb McCallon, Chaplain Kale Batson, and Reporters Kinsley Otto, Cutler Epperson, and Logan Roberts.

STAR awards recognized four members: Cade Claycomb as the Star Chapter Farmer; Milo Simpson as Star in Placement; Seth Doolittle as Star Agribusinessman; and Justin Dixon and Sage Foster as Star Greenhands. The Kiwanis and Frank Hoffman loans were awarded to Kamden Skipper and Lucy Price, respectively. Matthew Kralichek received the award sponsored by BTC Bank, while the Terry Dolan production agriculture award went to Henry Link.

Church Women United Thrift Shop awarded scholarships to Katelyn Bowe, Kayden Foster, and Kimberly Clark. Trenton FFA alumni scholarships were claimed by Abby Simpson, Milo Simpson, and Cade Claycomb. Recipients of the Washington D.C. leadership conference are Abbye Johnson, Reece Weldon, Baylee McCullough, and Ayra Meeker.

Cade Claycomb also received a scholarship from Landes Oil. The Steinhoff family scholarship and an anonymous scholarship were awarded to Brayden Sager. Abby Simpson won the Gary Brinser Scholarship award. Katelyn Clark and Emma Roberts received the blue and gold and black and gold awards, respectively.

Additional awards at the Trenton FFA Banquet included the Meservey scholarship for summer activities, awarded to Abby Johnson, Sage Foster, Justin Dixon, Titus Kottwitz, and Cutler Epperson. KTTN and the Brownfield Farm Network recognized Benjamin Shuler and Ayra Meeker as belt buckle winners for livestock projects. Lillian Spears was honored with a community service award for volunteering. FFA Leadership and scholarship medals were presented to students from each class, and Cliff Wilson and Nate Mechlin were recognized as honorary chapter members.

