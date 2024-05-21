Martha Ann Hay

Share To Your Social Network

Martha Ann Hays, age 90, passed away on May 20, 2024, at Life Care Center of Brookfield, Missouri. Martha was born on January 8, 1934, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was the oldest daughter of Robert C. Frith and Margaret Carlyle Frith.

Survivors include one daughter, Beth Ann Putrah, and her husband, Dan, of Big Timber, Montana; daughter-in-law, He Young Hays of McAllen, Texas; five grandchildren, Burton Putrah and his wife, Hillary, of Shelburne, Vermont; Ann (Putrah) Domenico and her husband, Pete, of Bozeman, Montana; Conrad Putrah and his wife, Rebecca, of Estherville, Iowa; Stephen Hays of McAllen, Texas; and Susan Hays of Columbus, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Ballanger, Tucker Putrah, and Amelia Putrah; one niece, Lori (Bruns) Spangrud and her husband, Dave, of Pensacola, Florida; three cousins, Connie Carlyle of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kay Carlyle of Maui, Hawaii, and Tandy Leinwetter and her husband, Myron, of Rossville, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, two sons, Robert Bartick Hays and Gary Robert Bartick, and one sister, Mary Frith Bruns.

Martha graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1951. Upon graduation, she attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, earning a two-year Liberal Arts degree. Martha continued her education by earning a teaching certificate from Kirksville College, Kirksville, Missouri, and her master’s degree from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

Martha was very active in the First Baptist Church growing up. She participated in the Girls Auxiliary, Young Women’s Association, Sunday school, and Grand Oaks Summer Camp. She attended Girls State in 1950.

On February 7, 1959, she married Bob D. Hays. In 1961, they moved back to Chillicothe, where she began her 30-year teaching career at Dewey School. She also taught special reading and fifth grade at Central School.

Martha was an accomplished organist, playing for the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, for nearly 29 years. She also shared her talents by playing piano and organ for countless weddings, funerals, and special events throughout her life.

Martha was an active member of the community. She organized and became the first president of the Chapter JW, P.E.O., where she became a 70-year member last year. She was a member of Tria Sorosis, Junior Sorosis, Olive Prindle Chapter of D.A.R., American Legion Auxiliary, Friends of the Library, National Teachers Association, Missouri Teachers Association, Chillicothe Teachers Association, Retired Teachers Association, organizing chairperson of Golden Heirs at the First Baptist Church, along with many other clubs and organizations throughout her life.

Martha always supported the fine arts. She enjoyed attending musicals and plays in Kansas City, Arrow Rock, and locally. Martha loved spending time with friends, socializing at special events or casual lunches at one of her many favorite restaurants. Martha was generous with her time, always willing to volunteer or help out in her community, church, or for a friend in need. She loved to stay up late reading and eating her favorite snacks, Cheetos, popcorn, chocolate, and Diet Coke.

Instead of flowers or memorials, we ask that you cherish the wonderful memories you have of Martha.

There will be a cremation and a private memorial at a later date.

Related