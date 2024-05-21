Share To Your Social Network

Jerry E. Beebe, age 77, a Chillicothe, Missouri resident, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Jerry was born the second son to Horner and Mary (Bailey) Beebe on April 5, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Jerry enlisted in the United States Air Force on May 18, 1966. Jerry and Ann Muck were united in marriage in Miami, Oklahoma, in 1971. She survives of the home. Together they loved and raised four children: David, Jason, Mindy, and Melanie. During his four years of active duty in the Air Force, he completed a tour at Udorn Royal Thai Air Base as an A1E/H Skyraider Crew Chief. In 1978, he joined the Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. He served as a C130 Crew Chief and Loadmaster and provided logistical support for the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center as an Aerial Porter and Airdrop Rigger. One of the highlights of his military career was serving with his two sons at Ramstein Air Base in Germany during Operation Allied Force.

After retiring from the Postal Service and the military, Jerry began employment with Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served there for 20 years and was grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the lives of so many during that season of life.

Jerry was a member of the Church of Christ in Chillicothe, Missouri, the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25, and the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858. He served 14 years as a volunteer at Hedrick Medical Center and was selected as the 2023 Volunteer of the Year. Jerry loved people and enjoyed visiting with everyone he met. Restoring cars became a family pastime with many trips looking for and picking up car parts. Jerry’s children could tell you the location of every junkyard for miles around. Jerry’s love for his family was first and foremost. His favorite times in life were those spent around his kitchen table, first with his and Ann’s children, then as each grandchild and great-grandchild joined the circle. Jerry’s laughter will be greatly missed, but his love for life, family, and friends will go on forever in their hearts.

Jerry is survived by his wife Ann; his four children: David and Michelle Beebe of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Jason and Olivia Beebe of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Mindy and Lee Batye of Holt, Missouri, and Melanie and Daniel Olvera of Loxley, Alabama; fourteen grandchildren: Brittany Beebe, Bailey Beebe, Jacob Beebe, Jordan Beebe, Jake Beebe, Hannah McDonald, Derek and his wife Hailee Eckert, Trey Batye and his fiancée Ashlynn Hatfield, Lindsay Eckert, Seth Batye, Drew Batye, Carly Beebe and her fiancé Jesse Blakely, Caroline Beebe, and Anna Olvera; great-grandchildren: Levi McDonald, Brycen McDonald, Stetson Eckert, Conway Eckert, and Addalee Batye. He is also survived by his brother Don Beebe and adopted sister-in-law Sharon Corbin. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Horner and Mary Beebe of Chillicothe, Missouri, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, James and Louise Muck of Meadville, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri, on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Christ Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Related