1-year-old child dies after being struck by van

A child, who was a pedestrian, was fatally injured early Saturday evening when he was struck by a mini-van on a private driveway in Caldwell County.

One-year-old Elijah Galloway of Overland Park, Kansas was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the accident. The patrol reports the driver of the mini-van was 32-year old Caitlyn Galloway of Overland Park, Kansas.

