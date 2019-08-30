Low bid for 17th Street Bridge replacement project comes in at $2.3 million

Six bids were opened on Friday for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project in Trenton.

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton reports the apparent low bidder is Boone Construction with a bid of $2,339,736.75.

The other bids ranged from $2,630,567.65 to $3,041,705. The engineer’s estimate for the 17th Street Bridge replacement was $2,180,000. Urton says the engineer will review the bids and double-check bid calculations before making a recommendation to the Trenton City Council.

The council will approve a bid contingent on approval of the Missouri Department of Transportation.