Crews continue to make headway on power outages in north Missouri

Power is still out for some residents in the Green Hills due to high winds and storms on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

As of the early afternoon, Evergy indicated there were two power outages in Cainsville affecting about 150 customers. There were also power outages at Laredo, Jamesport, and Ridgeway, with each of those outages affecting fewer than five customers. Evergy reported its crews were making progress toward getting power restored to customers, but no timeline was available as to when power would be restored.

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative still had 54 member-customers without power in Daviess County and Grundy Electric Cooperative had 19 customers who did not have power in Harrison County. One customer each was affected in Linn and Sullivan counties.

Grundy County Emergency Management previously reported, that at the peak, power outages affected approximately 1,100 customers in Harrison County, 800 in Grundy County, and 200 in Mercer County.

Trenton Municipal Utilities Director Ron Urton reported there were about 223 customers who lost power for about an hour in the City of Trenton. Those customers were generally in the southeast part of town, and a few were south of Lake Trenton.