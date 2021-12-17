Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center celebrates 25 years

Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center is celebrating 25 years of growing and supporting Missouri’s healthcare workforce and enhancing quality healthcare. The Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center was founded on October 23, 1996. The purpose of the organization was to assess the area’s medical needs, promote training programs to focus on those needs, and secure funds and in-kind support and preceptor opportunities to sustain the program. Twenty-five years later, though most leadership, preceptors, board members, and staff have changed, the mission remains the same. Connecting students to careers, professionals to communities, and communities to better health is what drives the work we do every day.

Over the past 25 years, NWMO AHEC has coordinated nearly 4,000 clinical rotations for close to 1,000 medical, nurse practitioner, and physician assistant students. Over 500 preceptors have given their time and knowledge to teach these students. In addition, we have guided over 300 high school students as they explored and pursued careers in health care.

Jordan Snook, the Resident Physician at HCA-Research Medical Center, previously said, “I am so thankful that Mosaic and AHEC have the passion to Grow Their Own. I have had the opportunity to work with AHEC since high school, and they have been sculpting me into the best physician I can be.”

Rural Missouri communities are facing a healthcare crisis. NWMO AHEC is committed to doing its part to enhance access to quality healthcare by growing and supporting Missouri’s health care workforce.

NWMO AHEC serves a 19-county region in Northwest Missouri, including the counties of Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Ray, and Worth. The NWMO AHEC is part of the Missouri Area Health Education Center system, which consists of six other regional centers covering all counties in Missouri, and three program offices. The NWMO AHEC is hosted locally by Mosaic Life Care and is supported by federal, state, and local funding. Visit their website for more information.