Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Kingston man; charged with driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender

A Kingston man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Caldwell County on Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, has been charged in Caldwell County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shaun Allen Pickens has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Pickens was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)