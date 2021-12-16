Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Kingston man; charged with driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender

Local News December 16, 2021December 16, 2021 KTTN News
Shaun Pickens photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

A Kingston man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Caldwell County on Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, has been charged in Caldwell County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shaun Allen Pickens has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Pickens was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)

Post Views: 272
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.