Pleasant View R-6 School District sets candidate filing dates; announces dates and times of upcoming activities

Board candidate filings in the Pleasant View R-6 School District will occur from December 7 through the 28. According to the school, board terms of Danny Westcott and Laurie Frisbie expire with the election in April 2022.

During a Board of Education meeting on Thursday night, it was noted school officials are looking to get new doors installed for the new addition as well as replacement of

bathroom stalls.

Dates have been announced on several upcoming activities at Pleasant View. The 6th-grade class sponsors a blood drive next Thursday, November 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the gym. Family night is Friday, November 19 with a meal including vegetable soup, games, reading, book exchanges, a book fair, and several prizes. Activities are planned from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Early dismissal for Thanksgiving is November 23rd.

In December, the Christmas Program will be at 7 p.m. on December 10 in the school gym. The program is called “Grump’s of Ring O Ding Town.” The KEYS program at the R-6 school will have a “Make it and Take it” Christmas event on December 16 at 6 p.m. There will be an early dismissal on December 17 at Pleasant View R-6 for the Christmas holiday break.

