Trenton Police Personnel Board and Trenton Utility Committee to meet

Personnel will be the topic for a Monday night meeting of the Trenton Police Personnel Board. The closed session meeting will begin at 6 o’clock and it’s held at the law enforcement center in Trenton.

Trenton’s Utility Committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities will hold a meeting on Tuesday night, November 16. The agenda for the meeting involves TMU department reports, the utility director’s report, and the monthly financial review.

The committee meets in open session Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall. This meeting will be available via the Zoom web application and you may contact city hall to get the Zoom address.

