Grundy R-5, Princeton and Gallatin R-5 Schools to host Veterans Day programs

The Princeton FCCLA will host a Veterans Day program in the school gym for area veterans and active duty servicemen and women.

The event will be held on Thursday, November 11 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will follow.

The Grundy County R-5 FFA Chapter will host a Veterans Day breakfast and assembly for area veterans. Biscuits and gravy will be served at the breakfast starting on Thursday, November 11 at 7:30 in the morning. The program will follow.

Veterans who would like to attend are asked to contact FFA Advisor Cheyenne Martin by November 9 at 660-673-6511 during the school day.

The Gallatin R-5 School District is hosting a Veteran’s Day program on Thursday, November 11 at 1 p.m in the high school gym.

The Gallatin chapter of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will host a reception after the program.

All veterans, service members, and their spouses are invited to attend.