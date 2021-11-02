Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board approves conditional use permits

The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved two conditional use permits on November 1, 2021.

One was to operate a non-profit organization to serve foster children and families at 301 Cowgill Street. It was previously reported FosterAdopt Connect plans to move to that location, which has served as a church. Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira reports FosterAdopt Connect Program Director Garni Churan attended the hearing. A few neighbors attended, but Shira notes no one spoke in opposition of the matter.

The other conditional use permit was to place a mobile home in a mobile home park zoned R-5, residential, at 740 Samuel Street. Property owners Joseph and Marcia Cox were at the hearing. Shira says one neighbor attended and was opposed to it.

The conditional use permits will go on to the Chillicothe City Council for final approval.