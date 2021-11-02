Grundy County Commission accepts snow removal bid

The Grundy County Commission on November 2 accepted a bid for snow removal and ice melt application at the courthouse, old jail, and law enforcement center.

County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the bid from Chris and Danny Gott was for $500 per occurrence for snow removal and ice melt and $187.50 per occurrence for ice melt only. The bid from the Gotts was the only one submitted.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the Road and Bridge crew has repaired a bridge on Southeast 60th Street. He says there was some erosion and scouring caused by recent rain.