Grundy County R-5 Board of Education adopt “Test to Stay” COVID-19 protocol for students

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on October 13 approved an option referred to as “Test to Stay” after reviewing the new COVID-19 directive from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Under the option, students who have been identified as a school close contact will be tested three times in the first seven days to stay in school. The administration and school nurse will coordinate the process for Grundy R-5.

The board approved increasing after-school tutoring pay to $30 per hour and extended preschool time to $30 per hour.

Building improvements were approved for the high school to be done by Kramer Construction of Jamesport for $8,360. The work will involve window replacement in three rooms.

The board approved Grundy R-5’s varsity basketball team’s participation in the 12 Courts of Christmas basketball tournament at the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City. The games will be played over Christmas Break. The tournament costs $150 per team.

An agreement was approved with the City of Galt for snow removal on school district parking lots.

The board approved the addition of the vocational school class Project Lead the Way Engineering to the district’s weighted grading list.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the pay for bus aid at $15 per hour. Also approved was the use of 15 sick leave pool days by a staff member.

Related