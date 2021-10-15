Two big rigs crash on northbound I-35 injuring one driver

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports an Indianola, Iowa man sustained serious injuries when the Freightliner truck he drove hit the towed unit of a Kenworth truck in northeastern Clinton County at noon on Friday, October 15.

An ambulance took 61-year-old James Paul to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 49-year-old Kaukuton Millien of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The trucks traveled north on Interstate 35 before Paul’s truck struck the other truck’s towed unit at mile marker 52. The vehicles ran off the east side of the road and came to rest on their wheels.

Paul’s truck was totaled, and no damage was reported for Millien’s truck. The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

