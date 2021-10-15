Galt Board of Aldermen announce the purchase of city’s electric system by Grundy Electric Cooperative

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen accepted the resignation of an alderman on October 13. It was also announced the city’s electric system will have a transfer of services.

Alderman at Large Tony Grindstaff resigned, and his position was declared vacant. A new alderman will be appointed at the November meeting. The person appointed will fill the vacancy until the next election. Residents interested in the position should attend the meeting at the city hall on November 10 at 6 o’clock in the evening.

The Grundy Electric Cooperative purchased Galt’s electric system, and the transfer of services for City of Galt customers will be October 20th. Customers should expect a two to three-hour power outage starting at 7 o’clock that night when Grundy Electric installs its new electric meter and the power source is switched. Customers with electric problems after the switch should contact Grundy Electric at 1-800-279-2249.

Customers will receive their final electric bills from the City of Galt around November 1. They will then start receiving bills from Grundy Electric and will need to make electric payments to the coop.

Customers will still receive monthly bills from Galt City Hall for water, sewer, and trash.

