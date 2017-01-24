Grundy County Assessor: Re-assessment will likely cause all property values to change

Grundy County Assessor Kathy Veatch is notifying real estate property owners of her efforts to meet Missouri State Tax Commission expectations.

Based upon studies done, the state tax commission determined Grundy County is out of compliance for the 2017 re-assessment cycle.

It’s noted real estate is re-assessed every two years (odd number year).

Under Missouri’s Constitution, all assessment for property tax purposes must be based upon market value and uniform with the same class and sub property.

There have been monthly visits by tax commission representatives, along with spot reviews of properties, which aid in evaluating compliance with the requirements.

Mrs. Veatch explained re-assessment will likely cause all property values to change, but not all to the same extent. She noted market values vary based on the neighborhood or location of a property. Depreciation occurs with all properties and that’s to be adjusted as well.

When she took office in 2013, Grundy county was out of compliance with the state. Mrs. Veatch explained Grundy county was given a reprieve until all parcels could be evaluated and new pictures were taken. The field review has now been completed.

In conclusion, the state tax commission is requiring adjustment of all real estate values for 2017 so that Grundy County can be in compliance as required by statute.

Persons who want more information may contact the assessors’ office, first floor of the Grundy county courthouse.

