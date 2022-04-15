MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of April 18, 2022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 18 – 24

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access to the interchange will be restricted.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue), through May 2. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCi Roads)

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound only from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC during the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission’s April meeting. Construction could begin as soon as May 10, 2022, and by contract, all work is to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Hurricane Creek Bridge, April 19 through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Chariton County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Wolf Road to Grove Branch Road, April 18, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinton County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August. More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August. No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection. Access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection remains open at this time but will be restricted in future stages of the project.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance northbound at Exit 48, south of Cameron, April 18 – 19. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route H to County Road 312, April 20 – 21, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, West of Pattonsburg through mid-June. More info: modot.org/multi-county-bridge-deck-replacement-project (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route UU – Pothole patching, April 18 – 21

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route D – Pothole patching, April 18

Route N – Sealing operation from U.S. Route 36 to Route 6, April 18 – 21

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Pleasant Road to Cemetery Road, April 21, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gentry County

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 410 Street to 400 Street, April 18, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route BB – Pothole patching, April 19 – 22

Grundy County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 100 Street to NW 95 Street, April 18

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)*

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P to 375th Place, April 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 115 Avenue to 400 Street, April 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p. m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted. More info: modot.org/holt-county-i-29-bridge-deck-replacement-over-us-route-59. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Nodaway River Bridge near mile marker 66.4, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

Route DD – Pothole patching, April 18 – 21

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

U.S. Route 36 – Roadside work eastbound only from Monaco Drive to Route 129, April 19

Route O – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route M to Kirby Drive, April 18 – 21, 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Livingston County

Route C – BRIDGE CLOSED until further notice, at the Shoal Creek Bridge, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be a part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route DD – Bridge maintenance over Shoal Creek, April 18 – 21

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Route W, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 65. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, east of Maryville, through May 1. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Routes F, N, M, and J. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)*

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Nodaway Atchison Road to Route UU, April 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Dragonfly Road to Danube Road, April 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 375 Street to 365 Street, April 18 – 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to Route YY, April 19 – 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Danube Road to Colony Road, April 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Colony Road to Canyon Road, April 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 365 Street to Route A, April 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 110 Street to 120 Street, April 21 – 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route K – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route E (Sullivan County), April 18 – 22. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route E – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, through late April. A 10-foot width restriction is in place ( Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route 149 – Resurfacing project from Route AA to Route 6 (Adair County) through April. A 10-foot width restriction is in place ( Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Sullivan County

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E to U.S. Route 136 (Putnam County), April 18 – 22. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route V to Route 129, April 19 – 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ivan Drive to Olive Road, April 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.