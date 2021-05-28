Veteran events announced for June, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Veterans events have been announced for June 2021.

A veterans service officer and a counselor will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 on June 4th from 9 to 2 o’clock. Veterans are asked to bring their DD-214 and other VA paperwork when meeting with the veteran’s service officer. The counselor will help with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling.

A veterans service officer will be at the Trenton VFW Post on June 7th from 9 to 2 o’clock.

A veterans service officer and a counselor will be at the Milan American Legion on June 11th from 9 to 1 o’clock.

A veterans service officer and a counselor will again be at the Trenton VFW Post on June 18th from 9 to 2 o’clock.

A veterans service officer will be on call the rest of the month with those needing assistance calling 660-359-2078 for more information.

