Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra cancels Summer Concert

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra Board of Directors voted to cancel the June 19 Summer Concert due to continued concerns for everyone’s health and safety. It was decided to again provide an encore presentation on YouTube, this time of the 2019 Summer Concert as our gift to the community.

This program will be available starting June 14 for four-to-six weeks. A link to this YouTube performance will be on our GRVCO.com website as well as our Facebook page. Come join us then and enjoy! Until we can meet again in person, stay safe and healthy.

Tyler Busick is the conductor of the GRV Choir. Buddy Hannaford is the GRV Orchestra conductor.

