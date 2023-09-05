Putnam County Fair kicks off today in Unionville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This is the first of five days for the Putnam County Fair in Unionville. The schedule shows that exhibits are to be entered today. This includes flowers, fruits, crops, vegetables, food, home economics, fine arts, photography, and exhibits by 4-H and FFA members.

Today’s $20 gate charge begins at 8 a.m. Free admission is available for ages 12 and under. The 4-H and FFA pet show starts at 9 a.m., followed by rabbits and poultry at 10 a.m. This afternoon, the kids’ pedal tractor pull in the show arena is scheduled for 2 p.m., with registration starting at 1:30 p.m. There are two performances today for the Royal Legacy Circus: one at 3:30 p.m. and another at 6:30 p.m. Storytime is at 4 p.m. at the Friends of the Library booth.

The Putnam County Fair Queen contest is at 4:30 p.m. The Queen coronation is at 6 p.m., followed by 4-H royalty. The Lucky Duck Lottery is at 5 p.m. The armband promotion at the carnival is tonight from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. The cost per night is $25 per armband, or a mega armband can be purchased for $90.

Livestock will be weighed in between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tonight’s main feature at 7 p.m. will be the High Stakes Rodeo Bull Buckout. Mutton busting will be held for the kids.

More activities are scheduled for tomorrow through Saturday at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Unionville.

