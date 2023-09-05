Northwest Missouri State Fair officials announce winners of Sheep and Poultry Shows

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The results of the sheep and poultry competitions at the Northwest Missouri State Fair have been officially released. Local farmers and young agricultural enthusiasts gathered to showcase their livestock, with several walking away with top honors.

Sheep Competition

Champion Ram : Ally Shelley

Champion Ewe and Market Lamb : Jordann Doty

Showmanship Winners : Senior: Hope Whittington Intermediate: Coulson Hartshcen Junior: Jordann Doty

Herdsmanship Winners : Senior: Hope Whittington Junior: Raylee Rosenbaum



Poultry Competition

Champion Water Fowl : Carley Sneil

Champion Large Fowl : Kathryn Yirging

Champion Bantam : Candace Zollman

Showmanship Winners : Senior: Lance Jacobs Intermediate: Kayle Brooke Junior: Taylor Brooke

Herdsmanship Winners : Senior: Lance Jacobs Junior: Taylor Brooke



