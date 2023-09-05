Northwest Missouri State Fair officials announce winners of Sheep and Poultry Shows

The results of the sheep and poultry competitions at the Northwest Missouri State Fair have been officially released. Local farmers and young agricultural enthusiasts gathered to showcase their livestock, with several walking away with top honors.
Sheep Competition
- Champion Ram: Ally Shelley
- Champion Ewe and Market Lamb: Jordann Doty
- Showmanship Winners:
- Senior: Hope Whittington
- Intermediate: Coulson Hartshcen
- Junior: Jordann Doty
- Herdsmanship Winners:
- Senior: Hope Whittington
- Junior: Raylee Rosenbaum
Poultry Competition
- Champion Water Fowl: Carley Sneil
- Champion Large Fowl: Kathryn Yirging
- Champion Bantam: Candace Zollman
- Showmanship Winners:
- Senior: Lance Jacobs
- Intermediate: Kayle Brooke
- Junior: Taylor Brooke
- Herdsmanship Winners:
- Senior: Lance Jacobs
- Junior: Taylor Brooke