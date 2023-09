Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol arrested 30-year-old Brandon Wagner of Nampa, Idaho, on Monday at 9:57 a.m. in Daviess County on charges of being a fugitive from another state.

According to the patrol’s report, Wagner was taken into custody without further details provided. He had initially been stopped in Daviess County for allegedly operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Wagner was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

