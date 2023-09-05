Obituary: Mark Ray Coon

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mark Ray Coon, age 66, a lifelong resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away peacefully at 3:07 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. His daughters and grandchildren spent time with him at the hospital after he was placed in comfort care. His daughters, Sheila and Jenny, were by his side at the time of his death. Known for his adventurous spirit, interesting tales, and creative endeavors, Mark will be dearly missed.

He was born on March 6, 1957, in Jackson County, Missouri, to Ray and Martha (Wingate) Coon. A proud graduate of Trenton High School’s Class of 1975, Mark’s life was deeply rooted in his beloved hometown of Trenton, where he was known and loved by many. In 1976, he married Kathy Carver, and their union was blessed with three daughters: Sheila Rae, April Dawn, and Jenny Sue. Although they later divorced, Mark and Kathy maintained a strong friendship that lasted through the years.

Mark was a man of many talents and passions. He had been employed at Trenton Municipal Utilities for a decade, but it was his life after retirement that truly defined him. In the great outdoors, he was in his element, hunting, fishing, and trapping with the skill and joy of a true “mountain man,” a title he earned among his family and friends. He loved setting bank lines hand-fishing, and being out on the river. Mark also had a special knack for gardening; so much so that one year he planted 1,000 tomato plants along with other produce. He enjoyed selling his produce and was particularly known for his exceptional tomatoes, which were sought after throughout Trenton and neighboring counties.

In his later years, Mark found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren, often taking them fishing and on frog, rabbit, and coon hunts. He also ventured into breeding and selling Greyhounds, adding another layer of interest to his already fascinating life. Despite his stubborn nature, Mark had a heart of gold that shone brightly to those who knew him well.

Mark is survived by his two daughters, Sheila Coon of Trenton and Jenny Sue Dunham, and her husband, Lance, of Union Star. He leaves behind five grandchildren: Isaiah Ray Coon and his significant other, Emily Wagner, of Trenton; Riley Dee Blakley and her husband, Justin, of Polo; Jada Rae May and her significant other, Riley Hughes, of Union Star; Grayson Kate Coon of Trenton; and Eliza Sue Dunham of Union Star. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Harper and Charlee of Polo, Roselyn, and Quade of Union Star, and Saige of Trenton; his ex-wife, Kathy Brown of Trenton; and many fishing buddies who will never forget him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Martha Coon; his brother, Monte Coon; and his daughter, April Dawn Coon-Swank.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date to honor both Mark and his daughter, April Dawn, who passed away on July 23, 2023.

Known for his unique character, Mark was often found on the front porch with a cold beer in hand, enjoying the simple pleasures of life and ready to share a laugh or a story. His family and friends will forever remember him as a one-of-a-kind individual whose memory will continue to inspire and bring smiles to those who knew him.

His family sends him a heartfelt message: “Rest in peace, ol’ boy. Keep them on their toes up there. We know you will.”

If you would like to make a contribution, the family respectfully suggests they be made to Bittiker Funeral Home. Contributions can be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

