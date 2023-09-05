ConAgra recalls Banquet brand frozen chicken strips entree due to possible foreign matter contamination

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc., a Marshall, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen chicken strips entrees were produced on June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023, and July 17, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

8.9-oz. carton containing one entree of “BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL” with best if used by “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025,” or “JAN 07 2025” and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. P-9” printed on the side of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with the consumption of this product.

FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Related