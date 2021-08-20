Trenton City Council meeting agenda calls for review of proposed development for senior housing complex

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Developers of a proposed senior housing complex in Trenton are seeking support from the Trenton City Council.

A resolution of support is to be presented at Monday nights’ 7 o’clock meeting at Trenton City Hall. The resolution, a tax rate public hearing, a preliminary engineering report for water plant improvements, and three ordinances are on the councils ‘agenda.

The city is being asked for its support regarding an application from the MBL Development Company, a Missouri corporation, which has plans to construct 36 apartments in what’s called a “senior citizen housing project.” All of the apartments are proposed as two-bedroom units. The company plans to seek funding for senior housing with the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

A site plan provided to the council and news media indicates the proposed site for Trenton Senior Villas (as it would be named) is on nearly four acres along 30th Street in Trenton. The website for MBL Development Company says it previously developed and built the current Trenton Village Apartments, described as 32 units for families. Trenton Village Apartments participates in the low-income tax credits program.

The hearing is for citizens to comment on the proposed property tax rate of just over one dollar and sixteen cents. (1.1622) This includes slightly over 98 cents (.9816) for the city’s general fund and 18 cents (.1806) for the park department. Together, it’s about one and a half cents less than last year’s tax rate.

Assessed valuation within the city of Trenton is up nearly three million dollars to $2,955,000 from last year. The current amount of valuation is 57,082,832 from real estate, personal property, railroad, and utilities. The council is expected to adopt the new tax rate by way of a city ordinance.

Another ordinance approves Mid West Injection to remove, transport, and dispose of lime sludge from the water treatment plant. The council also considers an ordinance authorizing Asplundh Tree Expert LLC for trimming trees around power lines.

Trenton’s utility committee this week recommended approval of bids submitted by those two companies for the TMU related projects.

The full council will review and possibly approve the preliminary engineering report from All States Consultants of Marceline regarding proposed upgrades at the water treatment plant. Specifics were mentioned Wednesday in our report of the Tuesday night utility committee meeting when members visited with two representatives of the engineering company.

Among other items for discussion is what’s listed as a portable restrooms agreement between the city and Black Silo Winery of Trenton. This topic was discussed at the August 9 council meeting, where the city attorney was asked to prepare a document for review.

