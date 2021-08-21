6-year-old girl dies, four seriously injured when car runs off road and ends up in brush pile

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A six-year-old Excelsior Springs girl was killed, and four other people received serious injuries when a car went off a road in Excelsior Springs, hit a parked truck, and eventually came to rest in a brush pile.

The six-year girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, 24-year old Brandon Holder of Excelsior Springs, and passengers, 18-year old Judith Happy of Excelsior Springs, 18-year old Zachary Mosley of Buckner, and a four-year-old boy from Excelsior Springs, all received serious injuries and were taken to Truman Medical Center, St. Lukes Hospital and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and North Kansas City Hospital.

The accident happened on Friday evening on Seybold Road in Excelsior Springs when the eastbound car traveled off the right side of Seybold Road, began spinning, hit a parked truck, went off the left side of the road. The car then ran off the right side of the road traveling between two barns and through a field before coming to rest in a brush pile.

The car was demolished, and the patrol said the four-year-old boy was the only person secured in a car seat.

The patrol was assisted by Excelsior Springs Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

