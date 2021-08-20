Jamesport Board of Education approves property tax levy

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education has approved a property tax levy totaling nearly 4.33 cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation, which is a decline of slightly over 23 cents on the 100 dollars compared to 2020.

The breakdown of this year’s levy shows the regular rate at nearly 4.08 on the 100 dollars, and a voter-approved temporary rate of 25 cents on the 100 dollars for capital improvements.

This year’s tax rate ceiling is nearly 4.58 cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation; however, the Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education made a voluntary rollback of 25 cents on the 100 dollars because of increased federal funding the district has received. That lowers the levy to nearly 4.33.

In other news from the special meeting of the board on Thursday evening, students and staff are to be treated the same regarding vaccination status for attendance and quarantines. They’re to be based on local health department recommendations.

The board held a closed session regarding personnel; however, there was no announcement after the closed session.

The next regular meeting of the Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education is Wednesday evening, September 8, 2021, at 6 pm.

