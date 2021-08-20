Investigation into death of William Harville ruled as accidental

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

According to Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring, the Jackson County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a man found in rural Grundy County in July as accidental.

The body of 40-year old William Christopher Harville was discovered July 11 in his parked vehicle at the entrance of an old rock quarry along a dead-end road in northwest Grundy County. The cause of death was attributed to probable methamphetamine intoxication. Sheriff herring said there was no foul play, and there were no wounds nor trauma to the body when it was discovered.

Harville had last been seen in Trenton on June 23 and reported to Trenton police as missing on June 29. An autopsy was conducted due to the unattended death.

