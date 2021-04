Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing at 7 pm Monday evening regarding variance requests to allow a building to be constructed on a vacant lot west of 1816 St. Joseph Street.

Teresa Oyler is seeking a 1008 square foot variance on the required maximum area of an accessory structure requirement of 720 square feet. She’s also seeking a four-foot variance on the required maximum height requirement of 17 feet.

The variances are sought to construct a 48 by 36-foot building.

