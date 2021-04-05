Audio: Former Governor Greitens counting on southeast Missouri for GOP Senate nomination

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Former Governor Eric Greitens says he’ll need the support of southeast Missouri to win the GOP U-S Senate nomination next year. That region was crucial to Greitens’ upset win in the 2016 gubernatorial race against Democrat Chris Koster:

Greitens spoke to Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS. Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have announced they are seeking the GOP Senate nomination, and former State Senator Scott Sifton is running for the Democratic nomination.

Greitens tells Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS that the nation is in a crisis:

