Sullivan and Linn counties reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, Harrison County reports 3

The Sullivan County Health Department, on Friday night, July 23, confirmed nine additional COVID-19 cases.

That brought the total number of cases to 938, with 29 active cases. As of July 22, 30.2% of Sullivan County residents were fully vaccinated.

Nine COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since July 20. The health department, on the afternoon of July 23, reported 1,726 total cases and 23 active cases.

COVID-19 cases have increased by three in Harrison County since July 22. The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard indicates that as of the night of July 23, there were 1,078 total cases. Ten cases were active, and 902 cases had been confirmed. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Harrison County.

