St. Joseph man indicted for methamphetamine trafficking

A St. Joseph, Missouri, man who led law enforcement officers in a pursuit in Taney County, Missouri, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing approximately six pounds of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Andrew R. Trammell, 45, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri. The indictment replaces a criminal complaint filed against Trammell on June 7, 2019.

The federal indictment alleges that Trammell was in possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on June 6, 2019.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Trammell, who was driving a Dodge Durango on Highway 65 near Highway EE, on June 6, 2019. The vehicle failed to stop, the affidavit says, and the deputy pursued the vehicle southbound on Highway 65 into Taney County, Missouri. Trammell crashed the vehicle upon entering Branson, Missouri, and was apprehended by Branson police officers after a brief foot chase.

Officers searched the vehicle before towing it from the scene of the crash. According to the affidavit, officers found a box on the floorboard between the front and back seats that contained approximately six pounds of methamphetamine and a large quantity of cash.