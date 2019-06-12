Audio: Governor Parson signs agriculture bill into law pertaining to CAFOs

Legislation that prevents Missouri counties from imposing regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) that are stricter than state regulations has been signed into law by Governor Mike Parson.

The bill is backed by many of the state’s commodity groups, including the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Critics include St. Ann State Representative Doug Clemens, who says CAFO operations are managed by owners who aren’t from the area.

Missouri Cattlemen’s President Bobby Simpson of Salem spoke to Brownfield in Sedalia.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association also praises the bill, saying it will bring positive market growth in Missouri for years to come. Critics, including the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, say it will prevent counties from protecting water and air.