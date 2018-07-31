Soil moisture supplies continue to decline in Grundy County due to drought

This week’s report on crop conditions indicates the soil moisture supplies in Grundy County are getting worse as the extreme drought continues.

A report from the Farm Service Agency office shows topsoil moisture as 40 percent very short, 50 percent short, and just 10 percent adequate. Subsoil moisture is only a little better: 30 percent very short, 50 percent short, and 20 percent adequate.

Crops continue to suffer due to lack of rain with corn rated 15 percent poor to very poor, 35 percent fair, while 50 percent is still rated in good condition. Soybeans are 50-50 each share of fair or good.

Pastures are listed as 30 percent very poor, 40 percent poor, and 30 percent fair. The ratings for hay and stock water supplies are unchanged from last week. Hay is 65 percent short to very short with the balance (35%) adequate. Stock water supplies are 55 percent short to very short and 45 percent adequate.

Bob Garino of the ag statistics service based in Columbia reports 50 percent of Missouri is now in some level of drought. (D-1, D-2, D-3)

