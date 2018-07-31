Trenton man arrested on child molestation/child endangerment allegations

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man Sunday on allegations of child molestation and child endangerment.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 53-year-old Tony Augustus Stanley has been charged with the felonies of fourth-degree child molestation, a child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than four years older and first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, first offense.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court August 14th.

Court documents accuse Stanley of subjecting a child to sexual contact and acting in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body, and health of the child by providing a controlled substance to the child.

Court documents say Stanley is eligible for an extended prison term if convicted due to previous felony convictions, including robbery and stealing in Callaway County Circuit Court in July 1989, burglary in Jackson County Circuit Court in June 1992, stealing in Buchanan County Circuit Court in 1996, and theft in Grundy County Circuit Court in February 2008.

