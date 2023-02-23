Read Southall Band and Chris Janson to headline Mid-America Music Festival in 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Read Southall Band from Stillwater, Oklahoma, and multi-platinum songwriter and country music artist Chris Janson will headline the Mid-America Music Festival this year. CFM Insurance presents the event, which will be at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton from August 4th through 6th.

The Read Southall Band will be the headliner that Friday. The day’s lineup also includes Cody Canada and The Departed, Micky and The Motorcars, Alex Williams, and local bluegrass band Slow Leak.

Chris Janson will be the headliner that Saturday. That day’s lineup also includes The Cadillac Three, Drake White, Dirt Road Addiction, and Trenton’s local band Jayson Orr and Shop Band.

Gates will open on August 4th and 5th at 2 o’clock, and the artists will start at 2:45.

The Mid-America Music Festival will also include primitive-style camping, shopping vendors, food trucks, beverage stations, and fireworks. Tickets cost $60 for a single-day general admission pass and $90 for a two-day general admission pass. Ticket prices will increase on June 1st. Set times and ticket information can be found at midamericamusic.com.

The festival team reports more than 3,000 attended the event last year, from more than 30 states.

The Mid-America Music Festival is a charity event for the Black Silo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to help boost the economic development of small rural communities in Northern Missouri. It focuses its support on charities that serve children, youth, and families; healthcare; education; veterans affairs; or animals in the Green Hills area. This year’s festival will support Boy Scout Troop 97 of Trenton, Boy Scout Troop 120 of Chillicothe, Camp Rainbow, and the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

