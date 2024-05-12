Highway 10 multi-vehicle crash injures three in Ray County

Share To Your Social Network

A multi-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 10 at Route M on May 10, 2024, around 6:55 p.m., involving three vehicles and resulting in minor injuries to three individuals.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident was initiated when a northbound 2024 Mercedes failed to stop at a stop sign on Route M. As it began to cross Highway 10, it collided with a westbound 2009 BMW. Subsequently, the BMW impacted a 2017 Lexus that was stopped at a southbound stop sign on Route M.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Brian J. LeBlanc, 51, of Columbia, and the driver of the BMW, Carisa A. Minnick, 44, of Richmond, both reported minor injuries and were transported to Liberty Hospital by emergency medical services. Jeremiah E. Lee, 40, a passenger in the BMW, also sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Another occupant, Janice Vang, 49, from the Lexus, refused treatment at the scene.

All involved parties were using seat belts at the time of the incident. The damaged vehicles were towed from the scene by local services.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Ray County emergency services in managing the aftermath of the accident.

Related