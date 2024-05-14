Two die in early morning crash on Highway 59 near Ginger Blue

Share To Your Social Network

A fatal car crash occurred early Monday morning on Highway 59, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The crash happened at approximately 12:14 a.m. on May 13, 2024, near Ginger Blue, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident involved a 1985 Chevrolet Corvette traveling northbound. The vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Dane R. Paulson from Anderson, Missouri, veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The car was totaled in the crash and was towed by Ray’s Towing of Lanagan, Missouri.

Dane R. Paulson, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by McDonald County Deputy Coroner B.J. Goodwin at 1:16 a.m. Paulson was transported to the McDonald County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Hevenlee R. Williams, also from Anderson, Missouri, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Williams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was also transported to the McDonald County Coroner’s Office.

This crash marks the 32nd and 33rd fatalities in Troop D’s jurisdiction for 2024. The investigation into the accident was assisted by Corporal M. K. Eden and Trooper W.M. Graham.

