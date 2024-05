Share To Your Social Network

Trenton Middle School will host its awards assemblies on May 17 in the school gym.

The schedule for the assemblies is as follows: fifth grade at 8:15 a.m., eighth grade at 8:45 a.m., seventh grade at 9:15 a.m., and sixth grade at 9:45 a.m.

Parents and grandparents are welcome to attend.

May 17 marks the last day of school for the Trenton R-9 School District.

