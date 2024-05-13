Share To Your Social Network

Steven “Steve” Lee Ross, 68, of Bethany, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

He was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, the son of LeRoy and Loretta (Huebner) Ross.

Steve was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked in construction with his father, drove semi-trucks cross-country, was a cabinet maker, and was a race car mechanic. He loved solving crossword puzzles, completing several a day, and arguing with the contestants on TV game shows.

In 2008, he met the love of his life, Roxanne Weller, at the Grain Valley racetrack, where they raced into their future together as a couple.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, Warren L. Ross.

Steve is survived by his soulmate, Roxanne Weller; sons, Eric Ross and Steven L. (Patricia) Smith; daughters, Sara Ross and Rachel Ross. Steve is also survived by his brother, Brian L. (Kandy) Ross, and sister, Marilee (Randy) Pike; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO, under the direction of Robeson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no visitation scheduled. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related