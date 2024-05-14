Trenton Police Department recruiting: starting pay $45,864

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department is accepting applications for police officers to replace those who have left or will be leaving the force.

City Administrator Ron Urton told the city council Monday night that two officers recently left, and a third will leave by the end of May.

Past advertisements indicate the starting pay for a Trenton policeman is $45,864. Benefits include 100 percent paid health and life insurance plus LAGERS retirement. There’s a salary step and incentive program. Police equipment, uniforms, and firearms are provided. Reimbursement is offered to recruits attending a law enforcement academy. POST-certified training is provided. There’s a bonus for a lateral transfer of an officer from another agency. It’s also noted that police officers at Trenton work 12-hour shifts with a three-day weekend off every pay period.

Applications can be obtained from the police department portion of the law enforcement center at 610 Main Street in Trenton.

