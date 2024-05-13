Nebraska man hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Maryville

State News May 13, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A Nebraska man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident west of Maryville, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 73-year-old John J. Donlan was eastbound on Highway 46 when he lost control of his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The incident occurred 12 miles west of Maryville.

The accident report details that Donlan’s motorcycle veered off the south side of the road, causing it to overturn and eject him. Emergency services transported Donlan to Mosaic Maryville by Nodaway County Ambulance for treatment of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which occurred at approximately 1:41 p.m.

Donlan’s motorcycle was severely damaged and had to be towed from the site by Shell’s Towing.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

