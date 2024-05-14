Princeton City Council updates liquor license ordinance, budget, and more

Share To Your Social Network

The Princeton City Council amended the liquor license ordinance on May 13 by removing a section. City Clerk Cory Willett reported that there was previously a limit of seven liquor licenses within the city limits, and that limit has been removed.

The council amended the budget to purchase a dump trailer. Willett mentioned that the superintendent initially estimated the cost to be $10,000, but a suitable trailer was found for $11,000.

A demolition agreement was approved for resident Jim McClarnon. The agreement includes providing $1,500 toward a project to demolish a property that cannot be repaired, to help cover the costs.

The council approved planting a tree at the park in memory of Council Member Peggy Constable’s father.

Nine certificates of deposit were renewed with Farmers Bank. These CDs are at two percent interest and will mature in November 2025.

Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain was added to the recreation tax signature card. Additionally, Mayor Doug Stark was added to the bank signature cards.

The Mercer County Area Development Corporation discussed grant opportunities for a potential campground at the old ball field.

Gina Finney with the Mercer County Health Department gave a presentation on a walking trail for the new ball field. She will look into the matter further.

Two Mercer City Council members attended the Princeton City Council meeting to discuss a water rate increase.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Spencer gave a report on his first month in office.

Father Bill Fox invited the council to attend what may possibly be the last mass at the Catholic Church in Princeton.

