Leadership Northwest Missouri awards inaugural scholarships to two students

Leadership Northwest Missouri announces the recipients of its inaugural scholarship aimed at recognizing outstanding high school seniors within the Northwest Missouri region. This year, for the first time, Leadership Northwest Missouri is awarding two $500 scholarships to deserving students, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to fostering leadership and education in the community. The funding of these scholarships is a result of the proceeds from the previous year’s Leadership Northwest Music Jam.

The scholarships, established to support the educational endeavors of promising young leaders, are awarded to students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and a commitment to their communities. One scholarship is designated for a student from Grundy County, the hosting county for the Leadership Northwest Music Jam, while the second scholarship is open to applicants from any of the 19 counties within the Northwest Missouri region.

After careful consideration of numerous applications, Leadership Northwest Missouri proudly announces the winners of

this scholarship: Corbin Axtell from Grundy R-V High School and Judson Smith of St. Joseph Christian High School. Corbin plans to attend North Central Missouri College and pursue an Associate in Applied Science in Business. Judson will attend Missouri Western State University where he will major in biology.

“We are proud to award these scholarships to Judson Smith and Corbin Axtell,” said Jenna Stevens, Music Jam Committee Member. “Their exemplary academic achievements, leadership qualities, and dedication to serving their communities truly set them apart. We believe that they will continue to make significant contributions to the Northwest Missouri region, and we are happy to help support their educational journeys.”

Leadership Northwest Missouri extends its heartfelt congratulations to Judson Smith and Corbin Axtell on their outstanding accomplishments and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors.

